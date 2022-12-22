57-Year-Old Ms Precilla Pereira who Slipped & Fell into a Trench is Treated in ICU

Mangaluru: The woman who had fallen into a trench dug by the side of the footpath near Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle in the city on Monday, is being treated in the ICU of a private hospital. The injured woman is Precilla Pereira,57, who is a homemaker.

It may be recalled that Precilla had fallen into a trench, after which pedestrians and motorists had rushed to help her, as she struggled to come out. Her daughter Hancie Pereira said that soon after the incident, she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was administered first-aid. However, the next day, she began vomiting and shivering. “We immediately rushed her to a private hospital. She had suffered an injury on her neck, and her leg was swollen. The scan report revealed a blood clot in her head. She is undergoing treatment. She is suffering for no fault of hers,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) complained to the police on Tuesday, against Airtel, in connection with the incident. In a complaint lodged with the Mangaluru North police, the MCC executive engineer has sought action against Airtel. The MCC official stated in the complaint, that the company had dug up the footpath, without obtaining permission from the city corporation. Further, the company was also accused of not taking precautions during the work.

image.png

The city corporation took the initiative to fill the trench on Tuesday. Further, the MCC will also be levying a penalty on the mobile service provider, for digging up the footpath.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :