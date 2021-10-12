Spread the love



















57-year-old NRI Returned Businessman Commits Suicide in Shirva

Udupi: A 57-year-old NRI Returned businessman committed suicide by jumping into an open well in Shirva here, on October 11.

The deceased has been identified as Simon D’Souza (57), a resident of Nekkere, Shirva.

According to the Shirva Police, Simon was running a Software business in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years and returned to his hometown. Simon was involved with various social activities in Shirva. On October 11, Simon committed suicide by jumping into the open well in his compound. The body was lifted from the well by the Udupi fire department personnel.

Simon is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

A case has been registered in the Shirva Police Station.

