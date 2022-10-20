57-year-old Professor Dr Norbert Lobo Passes Away

Dr Norbert Lobo- a Well-Known Economics Professor at St Aloysius College No More at Age 57

Mangaluru: Dr Norbert Lobo -the Director, Admin Block for B.A. & B.C.A. & Associate Professor of Economics at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru passed away at a private hospital on Thursday 20 October 2022 at age of 57. He has served as an associate professor in Economics at St Aloysius College for the past 27 years, and apart from academics, he was also involved in career guidance, counselling and training. He completed his PhD in 2002, and also held M Phil, MA and MHRM degrees. He had served as the president of the Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) and also as the vice-president of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO).

He has written hundreds of articles, and research papers, and attended seminars in India and abroad. He is a recipient of a large number of awards and recognitions- Honoured in Recognition Of Achievement / Dedicated And Valuable Service In Enhancing The Quality Of Education by St Aloysius College, Autonomous) Mangaluru during SAMBHRAMA 2020.  Honoured in Recognition Of Achievement in The Chosen Field Of Expertise and Valuable Service in Enhancing the Reputation of the Institution / Quality of Education by St Aloysius College, Autonomous) Mangaluru during SAMBHRAMA 2019.  Honoured in Recognition Of Achievement / Dedicated And Valuable Service In Enhancing The Quality Of Education by St Aloysius College, Autonomous) Mangaluru during SAMBHRAMA 2016.

Honoured for “Exceptional Service Rendered for the Empowerment of Youth through Career Guidance and Training” by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese during the YUVA SANGAM 2015 organised by Indian Catholic Youth Movement, Udupi Diocese. July 26, 2015.  Honoured in Appreciation of Outstanding Performance and Dedicated Service by St Aloysius College, Autonomous) Mangaluru during SAMBHRAMA 2014.  Honoured in Appreciation of Outstanding Performance and Dedicated Service by St Aloysius College, Autonomous) Mangaluru during SAMBHRAMA 2013.  Honoured in Appreciation of Outstanding Performance and Dedicated Service by St Aloysius College, Autonomous) Mangaluru during SAMBHRAMA 2012.  Honoured in Appreciation of Outstanding Performance and Dedicated Service by St Aloysius College, Autonomous) Mangaluru during SAMBHRAMA 2011.

Honoured with the award “Outstanding Former Student” – during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of St Lawrence High School Moodubelle, 2009.  Honoured with “Outstanding Former Student Award” – during the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of St Lawrence Pre-University College, Moodubelle, 2006  Honoured as the “Most Talented Youth of Moodubelle Parish” during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Lawrence Parish, Moodubelle. 1985  Awarded the “Best Actor Prize in a Comedy Role” in the Udupi & DK District Level Konkani Drama Competition, Organised by Don Bosco Club, Udupi 1984

Dr Norbert Lobo is survived by his Wife, Anitha Lobo, and two Children Ms Anora Lobo and Ms Anoma Lobo, both alumni of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

FUNERAL DETAILS: Mortal remains will be brought to St Sebastian’s Church, Bendore, Mangaluru at 2 pm on Saturday, 22 October for public viewing, followed by mass at 3.30 pm

