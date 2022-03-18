58-year-old ASI from Traffic East Police Station Succumbs to Injuries

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 58-year-old ASI from Traffic East police station succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on March 17.

The deceased has been identified as Sadashiva (58) from Kulur.

According to the police, on March 14, while Sadashiva was on duty, he met with an accident on NH66, near Karnataka Agencies (After Kuntinkan flyover). He was rushed to the hospital and was undergoing treatment. On March 17 late night, Sadashiv breathed his last without responding to treatment.

Sadashiv is survived by his wife and a son.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar IPS and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar have extended their condolences to the grieving family.