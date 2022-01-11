583 Persons Test Positive For CORONA Virus in DK on January 11

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 583 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on January 11.

Meanwhile, 94 persons were also discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 118400 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1705 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 1872 active cases in the district.