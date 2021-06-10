Spread the love



















586 Persons Test Positive And 8 Die Of COVID-19 in DK On June 10

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 586 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and eight have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 10.

Meanwhile, 625 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 81,180 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 969 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,939 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...