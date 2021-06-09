Spread the love



















594 Persons Test Positive And 3 Die Of COVID-19 in DK On June 9

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 594 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and three have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 8.

Meanwhile, 637 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 81,594 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 961 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,986 active cases in the district.

