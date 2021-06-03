Spread the love



















598 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on June 3

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 598 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 3.

Meanwhile, 877 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 77,951 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 928 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,967 active cases in the district.

