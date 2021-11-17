Spread the love



















5th Graduation Ceremony of St Aloysius ITI Motor Mechanic Vehicle 2019-21 Students

Mangaluru: Fifth Graduation Ceremony by M/s Hyundai Motor India Limited for the Motor Mechanic Vehicle students of the batch 2019-21 of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute was held on 16th November 2021 at 2 p.m. at Samipya.

The Guests of Honour for the Graduation Ceremony were Sathish Kumar (South Zone Training Head, HMIL), Abhijith (Area Manager, Karnataka Region, HMIL), Prabhakar Pillai (Area Manager), Anand (General Manager, M/s Advaith Hyundai), Kiran (General Manager, M/s Kanchana Hyundai). The President for the programme was Fr John D’souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI. Mayur Bhat (Assistant Service Manager, Advaith Hyundai, Kuntikana), Mohammed Riyaz (HR Manager, Kanchana Hyundai, Padil),and Roshan D’souza, Principal, Alwyn Menezes, Vice President, Noel Lobo, Training Officer, Gyaral Milton Lobo, JTO and Convenor of the programme, all of st Aloysius ITI were present.

Following the prayer service led by Wilson N, JTO, the welcome address was done by Roshan Dsouza, Principal. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by all the dignitaries on the dais. The course completion certificates were distributed to the MMV students by the Guests. Sathish Kumar (South Zone Training Head, HMIL) speaking on the occasion said “We cannot clap with our single hand, we must join two hands to clap. Once we get placed in the company we must make best use of it.”

The 23 students who had undergone the interview in the morning, which was conducted by M/s Hyundai Motor India Limited were placed and given the job letter.

Anand (General Manager, M/s Advaith Hyundai) who also spoke said “Once you are hired you must work hard and sincerely. You must work at least for 5 years in a company so that you can concentrate on your job.”. Kiran (General Manager, M/s Kanchana Hyundai) said that the Mindset must decide what is hard and soft in a job. There is no age limit for learning.

Also speaking Fr John D’souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI said “We must go forward in our career. You have got a good opportunity in your hand, everyone does not get it. This is a competitive world. New models are coming into the market and we must get upgraded. Also, the students must be motivated.”

The vote of thanks was given by Ashmith Jackson, student of MMV. The programme was compered by Gyaral Milton Lobo, JTO and Convenor of the programme.

