5th National Auto Tech Fest ‘ AUTOSPARK 2023’ at St Aloysius ITI



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru in collaboration with TATA motors and SKIP has organised the 5th National level Auto Tech Fest (Automobile Contest) AUTOSPARK 2023 for leap members from 9th – 11th February 2023.

The inauguration of AUTOSPARK 2023 was held at 11:00 a.m. in St Aloysius ITI campus. Rev Dr Fr Leo D’Souza SJ – Former Director St Aloysius ITI was the President of the programme. Aroor Arjun Rao – Director, Arvind Motors Pvt. Ltd. and Supreme Auto Dealers Pvt. Ltd., Mangaluru was the Chief Guest of the programme. Vinod Kulkarni – Head CSR Tata Motors Ltd. Dr F Joseph Stanley, General Secretary, SKIP Bangalore, Br. C A Thomas – Chairman SKIP, and Rajesh Seetharam Shetty – VP Operations, Cauvery Motors Pvt. Ltd. were the Guests of Honour of the programme. Fr. John Dsouza S J – Director of St Aloysius ITI, Roshan Dsouza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Robin Vas, Convener of the programme, Officials from SKIP, Instructors and students from different states and Student Council members were present.

The Guests were welcomed by Chende and Yakshagana performance which is a part of Tulunadu culture. The programme commenced with a prayer song which was sung by the Fashion Designing students. The welcome dance was performed by Fashion Designing students. Robin Vas, Convener of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Fr. John Dsouza S J – Director of St Aloysius ITI welcomed the gathering. The inauguration of the programme was done by the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries by releasing the balloon and by unveiling the car which was built by Mechanic Motor Vehicle students for this National Tech Fest event.

Chief guest, Aroor Arjun Rao addressed the gathering by saying that, it’s an honour for him to be the chief guest of today’s programme. I am very proud to say that I am an alumnus of St Aloysius College. We offer Tata service courses for more than 100 students and they get training. Whatever course it is, skills play an important role in life. ITI provides more practical knowledge than theoretical knowledge so the students get more hands-on job training on the skills.”

Vinod Kulkarni said that “St Aloysius ITI has a special place in my heart. What I saw today is about cars. When I saw the car I felt that even IIT students may not be able to build this car. By this, I can tell that every student has potential in them, but we have to make use of it. All the 20 students studying the Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade have come and worked together to build this car. Teamwork and effort are much required. AUTOSPARK creates a spark in us. Opportunities may come later in life, but it does not stop you from what you are doing.”

Dr F Joseph Stanley spoke a few words saying that “There are many competitions related to the automobile field organised for this event. You have come from different states from different ITIs and you’re participating in these competitions. This shows your interest. Enjoy the event. Wish you all the best.” Br C A Thomas said that “I am inspired by the car that is done by the students. It is a great job done by them. Be job creators, not job seekers.”

Rajesh Seetharam Shetty addressed the gathering by saying that, “If you want to win the competitions focus on your projects. But if you want to win in life, then winning or losing in such competitions is secondary. Most importantly along with your journey of innovation you make mistakes, but what matters is you learn from your mistakes. Rev Dr Fr Leo D’souza SJ in his Presidential address said that “I am very happy to be here at this fest. The Aloysius Institutions follow MAGIS which means do not be satisfied with what you have. The St Aloysius College (Autonomous) is accredited by NAAC for the top grade A++.

Roshan Dsouza – Principal proposed the vote of thanks. Nolan Miranda, a Student of Electrician 2nd year compered the programme.

