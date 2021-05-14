Spread the love



















6.0-magnitude quake jolts Japan’s Fukushima

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture on Friday, according to authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that temblor occurred at 8.58 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.