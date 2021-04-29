Spread the love



















6.47 cr takas transaction in accounts of Hefazat’s Mamunul: Police



Dhaka: Funds for militant outfit Hefazat-e-Islam, which was behind the widespread violence last month, was deposited into two bank accounts of its senior leader Mamunul Haque and the donors have been identified, Bangladesh Police said on Wednesday.

“We’ve so far identified 313 people who have financed Hefazat on different occasions. We have found evidence of 6.47 crore takas being transacted to and from Mamunul’s two bank accounts,” Additional Commissioner, Detective Branch, of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, A.K.M. Hafiz Akhter told IANS.

Police would seek another seven days to interrogate Mamunul, he added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told IANS that agencies were identifying Hefazat’s financers. “Detectives have identified 313 people who assisted Hefazat-e-Islam by funding it for several atrocities and massacres,” he said.

Mamunul, who has confessed his involvement in getting huge funds from militant outfits of Pakistan, stayed in Pakistan on 2005 and is brother-in-law of fugitive Major (dismissed) Shariful Haque Dalim – convicted for assassinating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Arrested on April 18 in connection with sabotage, the Hefazat leader is currently on remand for a week in two cases – one filed over the 2013 Shapla Chattar mayhem by the militant outfit and the other over the March 26 Baitul Mokarram clashes with the police.

Meanwhile, Mamunul also confessed the police that a meeting was held at the home of Hefazat Ameer Junayed Babunagari to remove Ahmed Shafi, the founder of the Qaumi Madarsa, seen as the breeding ground of militants.

“The meeting was held on the occasion of the wedding ceremony of Babunagari’s son… where the Hefazat leader planned to replace Shafi with himself and become the party chief,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed an order on Wednesday on fresh six-day remand of Hefazat’s former Assistant Secretary General, Ataullah Amini, and former Assistant Office Secretary of its Dhaka city unit, Ehteshamul Haque, in two cases lodged with capital’s Motijheel and Paltan Police Stations over a 2013 violence case.

The court also sent Haque, who was arrested on April 22, on two-day remand in a case lodged with the capital’s Paltan Police Station over the mayhem in Baitul Mukarram area on March 26.

The same court on April 22 had sent Amini on five-day remand in another case relating to the 2013 violence.

On April 23, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy had sent Haque on four-day remand in a case lodged with Paltan Police Station in the 2013 case.