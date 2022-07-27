6.8L students to appear for 2nd phase CUET-UG exam on Aug 4



New Delhi: The second phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam for the current year will be conducted on August 4 for students seeking admission in various undergraduate courses at different colleges across the country.

A total of nearly 14,90,000 candidates, including students within the country and abroad, have already registered for CUET-UG 2022.

The first phase of the exam has been conducted for which nearly 8,10,000 candidates appeared on July 15.

After the completion of the first phase of the exam, the second phase will be held on August 4 in which nearly 6,80,000 candidates will write the exam.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains examination is currently being conducted between the first and second phases of the CUET. To ensure that the dates of the JEE Mains examination and CUET do not coincide, hence the latter is not being conducted at present.

Both the CUET and JEE Main exams are being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first phase of CUET exam was conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20.

According to the NTA, a gap of several days has been given to students due to the ongoing JEE Main exam. After this gap of several days, the second phase of CUET will be conducted from August 4 to 10. The CUET was also postponed as the NEET UG examination was held on July 17.

According to the University Grants Commission, those students who succesfully crack the CUET will be considered eligible for admission in 90 different universities. Such students can seek admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, including 43 central universities across the country.

According to the NTA, keeping in mind the diverse number of subjects, a specific datesheet for the CUET has been prepared for the candidates.

Soon the notification regarding the CUET datesheet will be issued to all the candidates appearing for the second phase of the exam along with their date of examination and their location/city where they will be writing the exam.

The NTA is conducting this entrance test at various exam centres located in 554 cities across India and 10 cities outside the country.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said that 98 per cent candidates are being assigned CUET exam centres based on their preferred choice.

According to the NTA, students have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects under the new education policy. Under the new education policy, students have been given more freedom to choose the subjects of their choice. Due to this unique combination of different subjects have been created.

The CUET is being conducted on the basis of Class 12 academic syllabus for seeking admission to various undergraduate courses across different colleges in the country. There are no questions that will be asked in this entrance test apart from the syllabus of class 12. The marks obtained in class 12 will not be considered for seeking admission in various colleges through the CUET.

The CUET is taking place internationally as 10 different cities of the world outside India will also participate in this exam.