6 arrested after minor girl gang-raped in Dharwad



Dharwad: Dharwad Town Police on Sunday arrested six minor boys on charges of raping a minor girl.

According to the police, a complaint was filed at the Town Police station that six boys, all minors, hailing from Laxmisinganakeri in Dharwad had allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl, who is a resident of Morey Plot in Dharwad.

Based on the complaint, the police team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anusha G, swung into action and after investigation, nabbed the six boys.

Interrogation revealed that the boys had repeatedly raped the girl at different places over a period of three months and had also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed the offence.

The victim was subjected to medical examination and the arrested boys were produced before the court. They have been remanded to judicial custody.