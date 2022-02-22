6 Arrested for Bajrang Dal Man’s Murder, Section 144 Extended in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: A day after Karnataka’s Shivamogga saw violent protests over the killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Harsha, the police on Tuesday, 22 February, said that six persons have been arrested in the case so far.

SP Laxmi Prasad said that a total of six persons – Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, Abdul Afnan – have been arrested, and 12 were questioned in connection with the murder. All those arrested reportedly have a criminal record.

“There were two cases against the victim Harsha – a rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,” he said.

The Shivamogga district, where tensions are high since Harsha’s murder on Sunday night, 20 February, witnessed arson on Tuesday morning amid beefed-up security.

Section 144 Extended by 2 Days

Section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga following the tensions on Monday, and will remain effective till Friday morning, Karnataka Deputy Commissioner said on Tuesday. Schools will also be shut for another 2 days.

Meanwhile, commercial establishments were closed in Shivamogga, in the aftermath of the tension that prevails a day after the city saw violent protests by right-wing Hindu groups.