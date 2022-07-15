6 Cars Damaged after Roof Sheets of a Hotel Fall on them due to Heavy Winds



Mangaluru: The incessant rains that has been lashing the Dakshina Kannada district/Mangaluru has created havoc and huge losses. Roads flooded, trees and electric poles fallen, homes collapsed etc due to the heavy rains and winds, has put people in fear.

And here in the City, due to the heavy rains along with gusty winds resulted in blowing away of the roof sheets of Hotel Ganesh Mahal on K S Rao road, which landed on cars parked in the hotel premises, damaging six cars. Few other cars which were parked a little away were safe. No injuries have been reported.