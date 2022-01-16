6 injured after shooting outside concert hall in US Eugene



San Francisco: Six people were injured after a shooting outside a concert hall in Eugene, US state of Oregon, police said.

Of the six victims that were shot and hospitalised, one was in critical condition, The incident took place on Friday evening.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said at a news conference early Saturday morning, adding that it’s not clear if the shooting was random or targeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

“What we have right now is a single suspect,” Skinner said.

“All we know is that he’s male and in a hoodie.”

Police were called to the WOW Hall in downtown Eugene around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after receiving reports of multiple shots fired and multiple victims. The shooting happened in a parking lot behind WOW Hall while a concert was taking place.

According to the Police Chief, witnesses were not cooperative with the officers who first responded to the scene. He called the shooting “one of the highest-profile shootings we’ve had in the city” and urged witnesses to contact police to offer any information.