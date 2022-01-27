6 injured following chemical plant explosion in Louisiana



Houston: At least six people were injured following an explosion at a chemical plant in Westlake, a city in the southern US state of Louisiana, police sources said.

The explosion occurred at Westlake Chemical on Wednesday among its ethylene dichloride storage tanks, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media outlet KLFY.

One worker was treated on-site, while five others were taken to local hospitals.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, said plant spokesman Joe Andrepont, adding that investigations into the explosion are underway and will likely take several weeks.