6 killed as vehicle falls into well in MP’s Chhatarpur



Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons were killed when a multi-purpose vehicle they were travelling in fell into a well in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Three others were evacuated by passersby.

The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident took place, the police said.

Police said that a wedding function was held near the Maharajpur police station area on Tuesday evening, which the nine persons had attended. As the vehicle was parked on the roadside, it suddenly moved and careered out of control to fall into the well.

Maharajpur police station incharge ZY Khan said that area people immediately launched a rescue operation and brought out three persons alive from the well even as six others died.