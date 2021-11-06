Spread the love



















6 killed in Indonesia flash floods



Jakarta: At least six people have been killed in flash floods that inundated houses, filling it mud and debris in the Indonesian city of Batu in East Java province.

At least 140 locals have been evacuated following the disaster, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Disaster Management Agency as saying in a statement.

A rescue operation is underway as three people are reportedly missing, the agency said.

Heavy rain has lashed Indonesia since September and it would peak between January and February next year, it added.

