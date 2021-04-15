Spread the love



















6 More Arrested in Serial Dacoity, Highway Robberies, Home Thefts- Total Arrested stand 15

Mangaluru : Following the arrest of nine persons on 3 April 2021 who were involved in serial dacoity, Highway Robberies, Murder Plot, Home Thefts etc , police have now arrested six more from that same gang who were involved in incidents taken place in Moodabidri, bajpe and Mulky police station limits.



Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Office, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” We have now arrested six more persons in connection to the series of thefts that occurred around Moodbidri, Mulky and Bajpe police station limits. The arrested persons are Ibrahim Lateef, Rakesh, Arjun, Mohammed Zubair, Mohan, and Boliyaar Mansoor. On April 3 nine accused were arrested from the same gang who were involved in similar kinds of incidents. Therefore the total number of arrested in this case stands to 15. With these arrests we have cracked 28 cases so far which include seven cases in Mangaluru city, eight in Dakshina Kannada, two each in Hassan and Udupi, three in Chikkamagaluru, one case in Bengaluru rural, and five in Kodagu.

The Police Commissioner further said “The police have confiscated three cars worth Rs 37 lakhs, eight mobile phones worth Rs 32,000, 54 gram gold worth Rs 2,20,000 lakh, 3.5 kg silver worth Rs 2,30,000 and two swords, a total worth Rs 41.82 lakhs from their possession. The accused will be produced to the court and police custody will be urged. Looking into their background history, about 25 cases have been registered against Zubair in various police stations, five against Lateef, Rakesh and Arjun; and Boliyaar Mansoor is a rowdy sheeter under Konaje police station limits. They all have cases registered in Uppinangady police station, Bengaluru Vijayanagara, Moodbidri, Bajpe, Sakleshpur, Virajpet, Venur, Bantwal, Arehalli Hassan, Punjalkatte, Bhagamandala, Kushalnagar, Udupi, Hariharapura, Chikkamagaluru, Banakal, Dharmasthala, Naapuklu and Kota police stations”

“Earlier the gang had attempted theft at Axis Bank and broke into a house in Hassan where they stole a licensed weapon. The same weapon was used in the shootout at Falnir, as the accused Boliyaar Mansoor sold that weapon to Sameer, the accused in the Falnir shootout incident recently at a eatery joint. The gang used to frequently make trips to Goa, Chennai and waylay motorists and loot them. We have found out that there are around 50 to 60 members in this gang. They rent cars and also file false car missing complaints. They had also developed internal networks within jails. After getting reliable information from the arrested more arrests will be made. It is also noted that there are a bunch of people who have supported the gang members financially, also provided legal assistance, and associates, and such persons will also be arrested soon,” said Shashi Kumar.

The operation was carried out under the direction of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Goankar, led by ACP North sub division Mahesh Kumar, Moodbidri inspector Dinesh Kumar B S, sub-inspector Sandeep, constables Rajesh, Mohammed Hussain, Akhil Ahmed, Sujan, Santhosh, Basavaraj Patil, Yashwanth Kumar, Shivraj, Narasimha, Pradeep and Manoj Kumar from the computer section.

DCP Hariram Shankar, DCP Vinay Gaonkar and ACP Ranjith were present during the press meet.



