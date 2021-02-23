Spread the love



















6 more killed on NH-31 in Bihar’s Katihar



Patna: Six members of a family lost their lives and three others critically injured after a an SUV rammed into a truck in Bihar’s Katihar district on Tuesday. This was the second major accident on NH-31.

The accident took place on the Kursela bridge after the SUV collided head on with the truck. The impact of the accident was so intense that the SUV was completely mangled. The Station House Officer Of Kursela police station said that the accident took place at 5.45 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Mahto, Sidhi Mahto, Nand Lal Mahto, Arjun Mahto, Sundari Mahto and Ajay Mahto.

The injured were admitted to Katihar Sadar hospital. All of them are native of Rosra town in Samastipur district. The officer said that all of them went to Katihar to seal the wedding talks of Sidhi’s daughter in Phulwaria village.

On Monday, five people lost their lives after an auto rammed a truck near Sameli Khaira Balihar village.