6 servicemen killed in bunker fire in Russia’s Kursk region

Moscow: Six Russian servicemen died as a result of a fire that broke out in a bunker in Russia’s Kursk region, the Defence Ministry said.

The six victims were servicemen of the Western Military District, which were stationed in the Kursk region, RIA Novosti news agency quoted the ministry as saying on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the servicemen “grossly violated safety requirements when handling combustible materials,” causing a flammable liquid to ignite in a dugout. The fire quickly engulfed the dugout, and the six servicemen were killed as a result of the fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, according to the Ministry.

