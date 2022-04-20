6-year-old Boy Dies after Tipper Runs over him at Bajal

Mangaluru: A 6-year-old boy died after a Tipper ran over him while he was riding a bicycle at Kattapuni, Bajal here on April 20.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Jishan (6) son of Hidayathulla from Bajal.

According to sources, on April 20, at around 6:00 pm, Jishan was riding his bicycle behind the Kordabbu Temple at Kattapuni, Bajal. While Jishan was riding the cycle, a tipper bearing registration number KA 19 AA 8879 ran over him killing him on the spot.

Police are investigating the case.