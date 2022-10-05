6-year-old Female Leopard Found Trapped in Brahmavar

Brahmavar: A 6-year-old female leopard was found trapped in a cage placed at Matapadi near Brahmavar during the wee hours of October 5, 2022.

A few days ago the leopard was spotted in the Matapadi area and locals had requested the forest officials to trap it. The sighting of the leopard had created fear among the villagers. The forest officials had placed a cage in the field area.

In the wee hours on Wednesday, officials got a call that the leopard had been trapped in the cage. The forest officials and personnel reached the spot and took the cage.

According to forest officials, the leopard is safe and healthy and will be released soon into the forest.

