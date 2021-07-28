Spread the love



















60-year-old Construction Worker Killed in Road Mishap at Hemmadi

Kundapur: A 60-year-old man died after his bicycle collided with a car on NH-66 at Jaladi Cross, near Hemmadi here, on July 28.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Kulal (60), a resident of Santhosh Nagar, Hemmadi.

According to sources Rama Kulal was on his way to Tallur from Hemmadi. When he tried to take the left side from the Road divider, a speeding car coming from Byndoor rammed into his Bicycle. The impact was such that Rama Kulal was thrown to the road with severe head injuries. Immediately the team of Apathbhandava Ambulance led by Ibrahim Gangolli rushed Rama to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Rama Kulal was working as a construction worker. He is known for open well construction works in Hemmadi. He has served as the president of the Construction Workers Union of Hemmadi. Recently he had returned from Bengaluru.

Rama Kulal is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters.

Local Police have visited the Spot for further investigations.

