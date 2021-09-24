Spread the love



















605 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant installed at St Aloysius College Campus



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institutions marked a milestone achievement with the inauguration of a 605 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant across its FOUR campuses. The blessing and inauguration of the 605 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant project at St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, was held on 24th September 2021 at L.F. Rasquinha Hall of the College. Sudesh Martis, Additional Chief Electrical Inspector, Department of Electrical Inspectorate, Govt of Karnataka was the Chief Guest. Rev. Fr Melwin J Pinto, SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions presided over the programme. Robin Rajesh from Isha Solar Energies was the Guest of Honour. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of the College, Steevan Pinto, President, SACAA, Dr Vivek K, Technical Head of the project and Rajan Menon were on the dais.

Dr Tom George, Associate Consultant for the project, briefed about the project by a powerpoint presentation. This is the biggest educational solar power plant project at Mangalore by ISHASOL Energies installed across 4 campuses of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru. The entire plant has been built in accordance with applicable safety, occupational health and environment regulations. ISHASOL Energies is a fully forward-integrated and comprehensive EPC solutions provider. It deploys world-class technology to design, install and commission benchmark solar projects countrywide.

605 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant installed at St Aloysius College Campus

In his inaugural address Sudesh Martis, Additional Chief Electrical Inspector, Department of Electrical Inspectorate, Govt of Karnataka said, “I take this opportunity to congratulate the Management of St Aloysius college for having installed an environment friendly Solar Rooftop Plant of total capacity 605 KWP spread across four campuses out of which the installed capacity in this campus alone is 255kWp, as part of their green campus initiatives. I have been visiting this campus on and off, for inspection of the electrical installation and the lifts to ensure the safety aspects and each time I get thrilled to see a plastic free clean campus with a lot of greenery around, rain harvesting arrangement done in the buildings, a small Solar Roof Top PV Plant already installed at the Maffei Centre and a vermi compost plant at one corner of the campus and now ‘’ like the icing on the cake”, the management has taken a big step in installing a Renewable Energy Plant of considerable size which is environment friendly and a must for any educational institution”.

He further said, “No doubt, the investment on a plant of this size would be huge, yet the clean green energy generated by St Aloysius college will go a long way in reducing India’s dependence on the energy generated by the polluting Thermal plants for base loads, thereby reducing global warming. The Solar Plant as you all know requires very little maintenance and this means the generation cost is almost negligible and the cost of the entire plant should be recouped in the years to come. The SCADA system of monitoring will help the Management to know the day to day generation details from anywhere they want. The energy consumption of St Aloysius College here, during the pre-covid period has been found to be varying between 42000 and 60000 units per month as per the data maintained by MESCOM. The Solar Roof Top Plant should be generating 40000 or more units per month, which means self-dependence on power requirement, stable and reliable power without fluctuations and also contribution to the grid when excess units are generated”.

“I would also like to mention that I did my PU Education at this renowned College. I still remember Rev Fr Rasquinha SJ and Rev Fr Leo D’Souza SJ who were our Principals and the kind of discipline they maintained on the campus. The strong education base and the values imbibed from the teaching faculty here have helped me to be in a responsible position today. Of course, the students of the present day are luckier because they have better facilities on the campus, more courses to choose from, more encouragement for extracurricular and cultural activities, which I always observe and get thrilled during my visits here” added Martis. Fr Melwin J Pint SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions also spoke and complimented the ISHASOL Energies team for their dedicated and committed work in setting up the Solar Plant, which will benefit the institution in a BIG way. (Listen to Rector’s entire speech on the video below)

A total of 1300 highly efficient Mono perc silicon modules are used. The 605 KJW solar plant is spread across 2600 sq meters of rooftop area using PV modules effectively reducing heat penetration through metal sheets. Solar Edge inverter plus power optimizers which boast a maximum efficiency of 99.5 percent have been used. They are more efficient than normal string inverters because they avoid loss of power caused by individual panel shading or malfunctioning.



Besides being part of a green energy revolution in the country, this project is expected to bring immense monetary savings for the institutions by a net metering arrangement with MESCOM.

The entire plant has a SCADA enabled Remote Monitoring Facility for monitoring all the solar panels’ operational data. Photovoltaic monitoring systems are software-driven devices which provide real-time and historical data, performance-based alerts and web-based (or cellular) monitoring. ISHASOL’s qualified and trained Operations and Maintenance team shall provide all necessary Operations and Maintenance of onsite testing of instruments and equipment.The entire plant has been built in accordance with applicable safety, occupational health and environment regulations. Robin Rajesh leads the team at as it “Operations Head ”.

Ms Shilpa M D’Souza, PRO of SAC compered the programme. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, welcomed the gathering. Dr Alwyn D’Sa -the Registrar of SAC proposed the vote of thanks.

3 year DEGREE COURSE IN RENEWABLE ENERGY MANAGEMENT

In continuation with this ‘Green Act’ of commissioning large solar power plants, everyda.St Aloysius College (Autonomous) is offering a 3 year Degree Course in ‘Renewable Energy Management’ from the academic year 2021-22. Bachelor of Vocational Studies (B.Voc.) which is equivalent to B.A./B.Sc. degree for higher studies and employment; and also has a higher content of HoT (hands on training) and OJT (on the job training) content.

This course will be the first of its kind in the region with all practical aspects. Students from any stream of plus two are eligible to take up this degree course.The college, being one among the only three ‘Kaushal Kendras’ in the country, is aiming to become the nerve centre of education, placement and R&D in the field of renewable energy and management.

The need for trained hands in the field of renewable energy will be very high. As per market sources an overwhelming 20 lakh jobs in this field will be created in the near future in India. Admissions are now open for Renewable Energy Management degree at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

Like this: Like Loading...