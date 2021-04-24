Spread the love



















61-year-old Covid patient commits suicide in B’luru

Bengaluru: A 61-year-old Covid patient has committed suicide at a hospital here, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Ramanna, a resident of Anjana Nagar, Sunkadakatte of Bengaluru.

The police said that the deceased died by hanging in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private 50-bed Hospital in Vijayanagar which has three ventilators.

The police said that the prima facie investigations reveal that he committed suicide by hanging.

The police claimed they have not recovered any suicide note yet and exact reasons for victim taking such extreme step are still not known.

“The family members claim that he was depressed, however, hospital staff claim that he ‘appeared’ to be cheerful before 11.30 p.m. (on Friday) when he was attended last by the hospital staff,” the police said.

The police added that when the hospital attendee again approached at around 1 a.m. to administer his health status, the staff found that his room was locked from inside and when it was forced open, he was found hanging.

The police said that the hospital is claiming that he was on a recovery path and responding to the medicines quite well and the hospital had also informed him that he would be shifted from ICU to the general ward on Friday morning or evening.

He was admitted on April 20 with severe breathlessness, and he was directly admitted to the ICU. The hospital staff claim they found him ‘normal’ till he locked himself.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.



