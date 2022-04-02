615 Graduate at the Father Muller Charitable Institutions BIGGEST & GLAMOROUS Graduation Ceremony

Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru hosted the BIGGEST & GLAMOROUS Graduation Ceremony on 2 April 2022 at Father Muller Convention Centre, where 615 students from- Father Muller Medical College; Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; Father Muller College of Nursing; Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing; and Father Muller School of Nursing received their honors

TOTAL NO. OF GRADUATES : M.B.B.S. 147; P.G. Degree/Diploma 82PhD 1 4 M.Ch (Urology) 1 FMMC TOTAL 231. Master of Physiotherapy 8 Bachelor of Physiotherapy 41 , M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology 11 , Masters in Hospital Administration 23 , B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology 31 , B.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology 24 , B.Sc. Radiotherapy 07 FMCOAHS TOTAL 145 . BASLP – FMCOSH 32 , B.Sc. Nursing 93 , P B B.Sc. Nursing 51 , M.Sc. Nursing 9 , FMCON TOTAL 153 , GNM – FMSON 54 -Total 615

Mangaluru : “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words fit for these 615 graduates of Father Muller Medical College; Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; Father Muller College of Nursing; Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing; and Father Muller School of Nursing -who graduated today, 2 April 2022 in a glittering and glamorous ceremony at the Father Muller Convention Centre- are now ready to lead the community as responsible and dedicated Doctors/Health Care Specialists, to care for the patients who depend on them, in times of ‘Woe and Weal’ to ‘Comfort and Heal’.

“The world’s big things can only be done by paying attention to their humble beginnings” was the quote which was the background for this year’s grandeur graduation ceremony. The Graduation Ceremony paid first tribute to the Founder Fr Augustus Muller, SJ. For the last two years, due to the pandemic, the graduation of each college ws done separately due to the public gathering restrictions thus was the reason the graduation Ceremony was a subdued affair. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 615 graduates all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificate and medal were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates.

“Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. And now as these graduates look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the needy patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. A star is formed out of a cloud of cool, dense molecular gas. In order for it to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase density. But from all that pressure, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years. These 615 graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured.

And today, these graduates celebrate their achievement, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying. They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates! 2500 people consisting of graduates, post graduates, staff, parents, and guests witnessed these celebrations in the Father Muller Convention Centre with the aid of 3 giant LED screens in the wings and Muller Mini. Lunch was provided as a fellowship meal in honour of the day. 615 graduands from various Education Units of FMCI became graduates and took their oath in their respective professional code of conduct. Degrees were conferred to Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) for 147 M.B.B.S., 82 PG Degree, 1 PhD, I MCh (Urology), 8 MPT, 41 BPT, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) 11 Msc MLT 11, MHA 23, B Sc MLT 31, B Sc Mit 24, B Sc RT 07, Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) 32, Father Muller School of Nursing GNM 54, Father Muller College of Nursing B Sc Nursing 93, PBB Sc 51, MSc Nursing 9.

Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho welcomed the gathering emphasizing that the 615 graduands were keen to serve the society and the institution was also proud of them. “Since the starting of the educational institutions, we have never compromised with the quality, ethics and ethical practices. That is why we are proud of these graduands who are at the threshold of serving society in their respective profession. The qualities that are instilled in their hearts and minds will always stand for them in their future endeavours. They are our true ambassadors hereafter, continuing the mission of Heal and Comfort, thus continuing the legacy of Fr Muller.”

“The noble cause of serving the sick, the poor and the needy with an emphasis on ‘service with the human touch’ began in a humble way under a banyan tree. Over the years this banyan tree has grown with changing times into a gigantic canopy spreading its copious branches far and wide. With a rich and enviable history behind, Father Muller’s has emerged as an Institution for excellence in the field of healthcare services and health education. Now Students from all over the world seek admission to various courses offered at Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Walking in the footsteps of our noble founder Fr Augustus Muller, driven by the mantra of “Heal and Comfort”, we continue to serve the suffering humanity with love and compassion” added Fr Coelho.

The Director Fr Coelho also gave a brief report of all the constituents schools and colleges that come under the FMCI banner. Booklets of the reports were given to all the gathered for better understanding. The Chief Guest of the function Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, also the Pro Vice Chancellor of GITAM University of Medical Sciences, Vizag and Former Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhuvaneshwar, addressed reminiscing her days as a student, graduate, healthcare practitioner, and so on. The stages of life are to be tasted and relished with love as it makes a person out of you. We fall and get up, that’s the human spirit. She asked the new graduates to be helpful to the society, learners till death, being torches of rightfulness and be passionate in whatever you do. She caught the audience’s attention with a meticulously written speech, which resounded in a thunderous applause.

Hon’ble Justice John Michael D’Cunha, Former Judge of the High Court of Karnataka was the Guest of Honour who gave an important message of the world looking at judges, doctors and nurses in the very same way “trust”. The trust which the public imposes on these professions is tremendous and there is thus a need to protect it. A judge may be devoid of the results of his judgment the doctors and nurses are not, which is where medical negligence sets in. His meaningful and heartfelt speech pierced the hearts of all gathered.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese, President- Father Muller Charitable Institutions in his presidential address focused on the word “empathy” and how it differs from sympathy. He requested that though it might sound as though a pessimist is speaking, the world knows better of a doctor and a nurse. The loss of empathy has derailed the medical and paramedical profession and thus it’s up to the new budding doctors to instill the healing and comforting nature of a true healthcare worker in the minds of the public.

Convener of the graduation ceremony Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC read out elaborately the vote of thanks also announcing the overall winners of the individual educational units and the President’s Gold medal 2021 to Dr Mayuri G Bhat. Best outgoing student of FMSON Ms Viola Thomas Fernandes, FMCON BSc Ms Veena Melisha Fernandes, BSALP Ms Kesiya Elsa Varghese, BPT Ms M Jinica Johnny and FMCOAHS Mclyn George Lewis. The programme as compered by Dr Sarita Lobo-Dept of Ophthalmology and Dr Jeffrey Lewis- Dept of General Medicine. The programme was also graced by Director FMCI Rev. Rev. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa Administrator FMMCH; Fr Vincent Sylvester Administrator FMHT; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais-Assistant administrator-FMMCH; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira-Asst Administrator-FMMCH; Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo-Administrator, Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza- Dean, FMMC; Dr Urban J A D’souza- Dean, FMCOAHS; Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal, FMCON; Sr Nancy Mathias- Principal, FMSON ; Prof Akhilesh P M- Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing), among others. The programme was well-organized by Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer FMCI.

In conclusion, as you prepare to launch into the real world beyond college, let me take a moment to congratulate each and every one of you. No matter what your circumstances in life — where you live, the family you were born into, what happened to you as a young child or a college student that was beyond your control, but now is the time to step forward into your own true self and begin the chapter of life that is truly yours for the making. ” Your beliefs become your thoughts, Your thoughts become your words, Your words become your actions, Your actions become your habits, Your habits become your values, Your values become your destiny.”, so go and move into the society and follow these words of Mahatma Gandhi, and be good professionals in your respected fields and serve the patients with dedication and sincerity and bring joy and smiles on their faces.

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to challenge the world. Hope your dreams take you to the corners of your smiles, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known”- Congratulations, Graduates and Success galore!