618 Persons Test Positive and 4 Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 12

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 618 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and four have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 12.

Meanwhile, 524 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 83,311 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 976 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,062 active cases in the district.

