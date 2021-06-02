Spread the love



















618 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on June 2

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 618 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 2.

Meanwhile, 854 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 77,353 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 923 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 8,251 active cases in the district.

