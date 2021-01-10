Spread the love



















61st Longest Running Live Quiz in the World ‘ROTO-QUIZ 2021’ Sponsored by Ideal Ice Cream

61st Longest Running Live Quiz in the World ‘ROTO-QUIZ 2021’ Sponsored by Ideal Ice Cream, Mangaluru (I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Ideal Ice Cream) to be held ONLINE this year with the Preliminary Round 24 January 2021, and the Final round on 25 January 2021, is expected to see over 250 institutions from across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Rtn Archibald Menezes-President of Rotary Club of Mangalore said, ” Rotary Club of Bangalore in association with Rotary Club of Madras and Rotary Club of Mangalore will be organizing the 61st Annual Edition of The Ramnarayan Chellaram Inter-Institution Quiz Competition – ROTOQUIZ 20-21- which is the “THE LONGEST RUNNING NON-STOP QUIZ IN THE WORLD”. This edition which would be held as an ONLINE event for the FIRST time due to the pandemic, will have the Preliminary Round on 24th January 2021 and Final Round on the very next day i.e. on 25th January 2021, and is expected to see the participation of around 250 institutions from across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu”..

“Up to Four teams of two participants from each college who are currently enrolled and studying in classes 11 or 12 in schools, pre-university schools/ colleges, undergraduate and graduate are allowed. Teams participating in ROTOQUIZ 2021 will add to its glory and benefiting the bright youth of their respective institution with this priceless exposure. Last year a record number of 41 institutions and 85 teams took part, and Mangaluru’s finalist Kasturba Medical College went on to win the third place at the state level held at Bengaluru. This year too, the top two winning teams get the opportunity to participate in the final round of 61st Ramnarayan Chellaram Annual Inter-Collegiate Quiz – ROTOQUIZ-2021 in Bengaluru This is one of the longest-running college quiz shows in the world. However, due to COVID conditions, this year’s quiz would be held on a virtual platform”, added Rtn Menezes.

Also speaking on the occasion, Rtn Vinod D’Souza- Director, Youth Service of Rotary Club of Mangalore said, “Please ensure you read the rules (mentioned below) and have all that is needed (including upload files for identification) before you start the registration process. The team is encouraged to let one of the team members register for the team. Registration will open on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 after 6:00 pm. If there are any questions during registration that you have difficulty answering, please call +91 93422 53957 (PlaceHolder for at least 4 numbers at contact strategy). Alternatively, please leave a WhatsApp message and you will get a response at the earliest. Registrations will close on Thursday, 21 January 2020 at 6 pm. Please be advised that registration will be on a first come first accept basis. The first 100 registrations will receive a surprise”. Rtn PHF U Vishal Mallya Secretary, Rotary Club of Mangalore was also present during the press meet.

RULES & REGULATIONS of Online ROTOQUIZ 2021:

– The 86-years young Rotary Club of Bangalore has been conducting an annual General Knowledge ROTOQUIZ for 11th, 12th, pre-university, undergraduate and post-graduate students since 1959. ROTOQUIZ is sponsored by its creator/founder and ex-Rotarian, Late Ramnarayan Chellaram and his family every year and this will be the 61st year of sponsoring ROTOQUIZ, and locally here in Mangaluru, IDEAL ICE CREAM has been the sponsor for the last so many years.

For the first 56 years, ROTOQUIZ was conducted in Bangalore. Participating students were from Bangalore’s educational institutions. For the last four years, in conjunction with 71-years young Rotary Club of Mangalore, ROTOQUIZ is conducted, both in Mangalore and Bangalore. Ranging from the institutes of higher learning to schools of management, law, technology, medicine to a large cross-section of Bangalore and Mangalore schools and colleges, the participation has been extraordinary and the winners deserving. The prizes have been sumptuous too.

For the first time in its history, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ROTOQUIZ will be conducted online. Also, for the first time, 92-years young Rotary Club of Madras will anchor ROTOQUIZ for participating educational institutions from Chennai. As has been conducted in all these years, the questions for both, the preliminary and final rounds will be General Knowledge Questions. There is no defined preparation material for the quiz.

Eligibility & Participation: Students currently enrolled and studying in classes 11 or 12 in schools, pre-university schools/ colleges, undergraduate and graduate educational institutions. Only team entries are eligible. Participation will be in pairs of two. As a result of the pandemic, it is possible that team members are in different locations. This is allowed. However, team members in the same location are encouraged to participate together as their ability to confer will be more efficient. When participating together, please ensure all precautions have been taken against the pandemic virus.

Each institution is allowed up to four teams. It is mandatory to participate with a well-configured computer desktop or laptop. Participation from a phone is not allowed. There cannot be more than one screen in the participant’s room. Participants should declare and be in a location where a brownout or interruption in power supply will not cause a participation glitch and there will be continuity throughout the contest. The Internet connection has to be very strong and no one else in the participant’s premises ought to be using the Internet during the contest to ensure there is no interruption in its proceedings.

Both participants are allowed to have their phone in the participation room but only for communication when something goes wrong. The phones have to be visible on the screen and away from the participants’ hands. The contest will be conducted on the Microsoft Teams platform for the preliminary round and on Zoom for the final round. Regarding Registration: Please ensure you read the rules and have all that is needed (including upload files for identification) before you start the registration process. The team is encouraged to let one of the team members register for the team. Accordingly, the registering team member should have for both team members:

Copies of valid College/School/University identification. Copies of personal identification (any of drivers’ license | Voter ID | Aadhar card). Consent letter from the parent for participant below 18 years of age with contact details of the parents. Currently used email ID; Currently used mobile phone number and complete contact address; Registration will open on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 after 6:00 pm. If there are any questions during registration that you have difficulty answering, please call +91 93422 53957 (PlaceHolder for at least 4 numbers at contact strategy ). Alternatively, please leave a WhatsApp message and you will get a response at the earliest.

Registrations will close on Thursday, 21 January 2020 at 6 pm. Please be advised that registration will be on a first come first accept basis. Accordingly, it is in your interest to register at the earliest. The first 100 registrations will receive a surprise. Once registered, no changes shall be allowed in the team constitution. To repeat, please ensure all information is legible, visible and accurate as any error will result in the team’s inability to participate.

About Organisations: The contest is organized by Rotary Clubs of Bangalore, Madras and Mangalore – the oldest Rotary Clubs in the three cities and among the oldest clubs in the country. The preliminary round will be conducted on Sunday, 24 January 2020 at 10:00 am. At the end of this preliminary round, a total of six teams will get selected to go on to the finals. The best two teams (each) will get selected from Bangalore, Chennai and Mangalore. No institution can have more than one team making it to the finals. Many elements will come into play including the speed with which the preliminaries were answered to determine which teams will come on top. Six back up teams, two each from Bangalore, Madras and Mangalore will also get selected in case the selected teams are not able to make it to the finals. All twelve teams will be the top four, each, from Bangalore, Madras and Mangalore.

The finals round will be held on Monday, 25 January 2020 starting at 6:30 pm. The technology platform for participation has to be made available by the team – continuous power, room with only one computer and screen for each participant or team in the same location, chairs and a table so that we can see the hands and mobile phones of the participants, stable, high speed, uninterrupted internet connectivity, power supply and an excellent sound system. The cost for the logistics to participate, the room set up and the technology set up shall all be borne by the participants as they best deem fit.

Preliminary Contest: Only registered teams shall be allowed to take part in the preliminary round to be held on Sunday, 24 January 2020. To repeat, please register fast as there is an outer limit for participation. This will be an online multiple-choice round and has to be taken on-screen with each participant/team-in-same-location visible to the organisers. The teams are allowed to discuss and make their choice in this multiple-choice, timed round. Private, invigilated online rooms will be provided for this round. The participating team member’s faces, hands and eyes should be visible on screen at all times.

If ties emerge to select the teams going on to the finals, additional tiebreaks will be conducted until the aforementioned twelve teams for the finals (including six backups) are selected. This round will be conducted on Microsoft Teams using google forms. Both teammates must be visible for the entire duration of the preliminaries. The six selected teams must be present on Zoom at exactly 6:30 pm. If a team does not show up on time, the backup teams shall be called in sequence to replace the team that did not show up on time. The final will be an all-vocal, live, online contest.

The final will be interspersed with short breaks of equally fun and invigorating quiz rounds for the audience. The audience will be requested to put up their hand (Zoom button) to participate. An audience judge will select from the participants that put up their hand to unmute and answer. The preliminary round will get assessed automatically as it is designed for an auto-correction process. The Quiz Master will be the judge in the final round. The Quiz Master may choose to confer with his team to make the judgment. All decisions by the organizers for both, the preliminaries and the final contest are absolute and cannot be refuted or recounted. No claims shall be allowed. Tiebreaks will be conducted if the decision to select has equal scores in the preliminary round. The organisers have the right to disqualify any team caught cheating. All decisions/declarations as a result, are irrefutable and final.

Prizes: All finalists will be rewarded. Each participating team will receive the following prizes: Winner – Rs 40,000; 1st Runner Up – Rs 25,000; 2nd Runner up – Rs 15,000; 3rd Runner up – Rs 10,000; 4th Runner up – Rs 5,000; 5th Runner up – Rs 2500. Prizes for Mangalore Round are Sponsored by Ideal Ice Cream, Mangaluru-First prize Rs.10,000.00, second Rs. 7000.00, third Rs. 5000.00 & fourth Rs. 3000/- respectively. These cash prizes will be required for the winner to provide accurate banking and mailing details of the participants so anything physically mailed to them will be received on time. Please make sure you give these at the beginning of the final round to the organisers. There will also be certificates and trophies to go along with the cash prizes. The entire preliminary and final rounds will be recorded, and the three Clubs retain the right to use these recordings as they deem fit.

PRIZES FOR MANGALURU ROUND OF ROTOQUIZ 2021 ARE SPONSORED BY IDEAL ICE CREAM

The Quiz Masters:

Rotoquiz has grown in its popularity over the years due to the way its seasoned Quiz Masters like Rtn. S V L Babu has conducted this event aided by latest technology including Audio Rounds, Video Rounds garnished with audience participation amidst much cheering and prompting by the Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) members. Rtn. SVL Babu, a well-read Mechanical Engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, Author – is a veteran sought after Quiz Master with a tall stature in the Business world who has conducted various quizzes across cities. A University Quiz Champion himself in his yester-college days who has won many coveted Quiz trophies, Mr Babu has anchored and added dimensions to the ROTOQUIZ over the years to make it one of the most sought after events in the world of quizzing.

Rtn. Shailesh Shah, the Quiz Master of Rotoquiz 2021 has worked in every habited continent of the world with top-level Business Teams after his reading of Mechanical Engineering, Operations Research (Applied Mathematics) and Business/Economics from the Universities of Bangalore, Syracuse, Drexel and Pennsylvania respectively. Having a stellar record in the corporate world, he has also been part of panels which have given strategic inputs to the World Economic Forum, Singapore Economic Development Board and Nasscom in Europe. RCB is proud to have such distinguished Quiz masters as its esteemed Members because of whom an event of such scale gets organized with highest levels of finesse without any commercial interests facilitating participants and audiences to take back loads of intellectually exciting memories laced with cleverness, wit, and humour.

Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) and ROTOQUIZ:

The Eighty-Six-year-old Rotary Club of Bangalore is among the largest Rotary Clubs in the world. It would be difficult to capture the innumerable service projects that RCB’s hallowed membership has implemented over decades. Crores of Rupees are channelled every year to provide respite and succour to the lowest sections of the society. RCB under its aegis- runs a school for the underprivileged, co-manages Home For Destitute, runs one of the largest Blood Banks of the country in addition to the myriad of other service activities it undertakes individually and jointly with the District, National and International Rotary Community.

A glimpse of this magical organization’s massive service activity can be caught, if one attends its Weekly Monday Meeting where, the Director of each of its Committees viz.. Vocational Service, Youth Service and Community Service come up to appraise the President and the Members about the activities done in that week. One would be left wondering as to how these teams so seamlessly execute so much of service while being also engaged full-time in the regular challenges of conducting their own Businesses/Professions. Each Rotarian snatches out time from his schedule because of his passion to serve the society- to bring cheer and joy to the underprivileged and to soak and bask in the good feeling of being useful to a fellow human.

While implementing all these projects together, the members develop a beautiful bond of friendship and camaraderie which becomes their biggest takeaway. One day, sixty-one years ago some RCB friends came together and decided to hold a Quiz Competition for college-going youngsters with an aim to develop in them an interest for current affairs and enable them to connect more confidently with the world around them. They imagined the youth- transformed into well-informed global individuals, leading the society with open-mindedness emanating from a clear comprehension of diverse social behaviours.

Youth, who are aligned to contemporary developments in every field would be able to engage themselves in meaningful endeavours as they would be able to vividly envisage the future without ending up reinventing the wheel, or get caught in limiting beliefs and ideas, they thought. This was the year 1959 – much before the era of the now-famous Quiz Masters like Siddhartha Basu or Derek O Brien. Deeply inspired by this vision of an “Empowered Youth” a famous RCB member of those times Late Shri. Ramnarayan Chellaram offered to sponsor this event, and, now, this Ramnarayan Chellaram Quiz – ROTOQUIZ which is still patronized by the Chellaram family has gone on- to BECOME “THE LONGEST RUNNING NON-STOP QUIZ IN THE WORLD”.

Rotoquiz in Chennai and Mangalore: In the last 4 years, the Rotary Club of Mangalore (Sister Club of RCB), joined the Rotoquiz Caravan and by their magical efforts, last year’s Rotoquiz 2019 saw the display of brilliance from 88 teams from Mangalore alone in the Preliminary Round making it a celebration of information and illumination. This year ROTOQUIZ is very happy to announce the joining in of the very famous Rotary Club of Madras ( Mother Club of RCB itself) adding the mighty Chennai into this Competition Ring, thus promising more excitement and interesting information galore.

Please visit www.rotoquiz.blogspot.com for further details.