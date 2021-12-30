62-year-old Man Arrested for Desecrating 18 Hindu Worship Places

Mangaluru: A 62-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for desecrating 18 Hindu places of worship in the city. Accused Devdas Desai, hailing from Unkal in Hubballi and residing in Kotekar, was arrested based on CCTV footage obtained after the Koragajja shrine in Marnamikatta, Mangaluru was found to be desecrated on Tuesday, according to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. Devdas is accused of placing objectionable items (like condoms wrapped in paper) in the offertory boxes of Devasthanams as well as putting derogatory letters. In front of the police commissioner he confessed to all the crimes.

Koragajja is a revered demigod in Tulunadu. The accused had allegedly wrapped condoms in a paper, tied it with a black thread and placed it at the shrine.

During questioning he admitted to desecrating 18 places of worship, of which five cases were registered during the year. In a confession made to the Police Commissioner which is recorded in the video below, Devadas said that he is from Unkal in Hubballi, and that his wife and daughter have kicked him out of the house. He was an auto-rickshaw driver, and later he bought a house at K C Road in 2006 and lived alone until now. For a living he used to pick scrap paper boxes, and other discarded items and sell them at Gujri shops.

He confessed that he had dropped condoms wrapped in paper and derogatory writings at Marnamikatta Koragajja Katte, Babugudde Koragajja offertory box, Kondana Daivasthana; Mangaladevi temple; Kallurti temple near Omega Hospital Pumpwell; offertory box near auto-rickshaw park of Kadri temple; Kallurti Daivasthana at Kottara Chowki; offertory box of Urwa Marigudi temple; Kuthar Koragajja Katte, Kudupu Daivasthana; Ullal Koragajja offertory box; offertory box of masjid near Ullal Darga; Kallapu Nagana Katte; Nandigudde Koragajja gudi; Darga near A B Shetty Circle; Adi Maheshwari Bhajana Mandali offertory box at Mahakalipadpu Jeppu; Sikh Gurudwara Shrine at Bangrakulur; Kota Sri Babbu Swamy Daivasthana at Mankystand , among others.

It is learnt that Devdas had dropped condoms, fancy currency notes and derogatory writings in the offertory box of Sri Babbuswamy Daivasthana at Babugudde on 2 January 2021; derogatory writings were put inside the offertory box of Koragajja Daivasthana near Mangaluru East police station on 4 January 2021; used condoms and derogatory writings dropped in offertory box of Koragajja Daivasthan at Ullal on 19 January 2021; used condoms and derogatory writings dropped in the offertory box of Koragajja Daivasthana at Daddalakad on 25 January 2021 and just recently, a condom tied to a paper with a thread and placed on the Katte of Koragajja Daivasthana on 28 December 2021.

Addressing the media, the Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said , “We have taken the accused into custody based on the CCTV footage. I have directed the concerned authorities to check on him if he has mental issues. Devdas says his intention was to bring awareness among the people that Daivas (Gods) don’t have spiritual power. He confessed that he picked used condoms from the State Bank area and other places. He moved around on a bicycle, and used to drop all these items in the offertory boxes. He said that he wanted to convey a message to the public that when God cannot protect his sanctity, then how can God protect people? I think He is mentally alright by the way he was giving the exact details of locations etc. As he was an auto driver for decades, he knew all these worship places. We have booked him under section 153A,”