625 Persons Test Positive For CORONA Virus In DK On January 13

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 625 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on January 13.

Meanwhile, 228 persons were also discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 119544 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1706 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 2650 active cases in the district.