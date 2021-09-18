Spread the love



















62nd ‘ROTOQUIZ 2021’ Sponsored by Ideal Ice Cream to be held on 26 & 27 Sept

Mangaluru: At the press meet held at Press Club, Mangaluru it was revealed that the Inter-Collegiate General Knowledge Quiz: Mangalore-Bangalore- Chennai-Cochin The Rotary Clubs of Mangalore, Bangalore, Cochin & Madras are organising the ‘ROTOQUIZ 2021’, 62nd Edition, an intercollegiate general knowledge quiz competition on the 26th and 27th Sept 2021.

Thanks to the cooperation of the press and wide coverage given, there was a record number of 40 institutions and 82 teams taking part last year. Mangalore finalist Expert P.U College & T.A. Pai Institute of Management –Manipal, went on to win the First & Second place at the Finals. The top two winning teams get the opportunity to participate in the final round of the 62nd Ramnarayan Chellaram Annual Inter-Collegiate Quiz – ROTOQUIZ- 2021. This is one of the longest-running college quiz shows in the world. However, due to COVID conditions, this year’s quiz would be held on a virtual platform.

Details of the quiz: Please refer to the circular of Rotary Club of Bangalore and Rotary Club of Mangalore attached below. Prizes for Mangalore Round is Sponsored by Ideal Ice Creams, Mangalore. First prize Rs 10,000.00, second Rs 7000.00, third Rs 5000.00 & fourth Rs 3000/- respectively. Final Winners: Sponsored by Chellarams Jewellers, Bangalore In addition to the rolling shield, individual trophies and certificates there will be cash prizes of Rs 50,000/-, Rs 25,000/-, Rs 15,000/-, Rs 10,000/- and Rs 5,000/- respectively.



We eagerly look forward to the participation of all colleges in the most prestigious initiative of the Rotary Club of Bangalore which has been running continuously for the past 61 years. Rtn Sudhir Kumar Jalan-President, Rtn Vinod D’Souza-Director Youth services of Rotary Club of Mangalore, among others were present during the press meet.

Submitted by: Rtn. Sudhir Kumar Jalan-President and Rtn. Vinod D’souza-Director Youth Services

