636 Persons Test Positive And 2 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District on June 2

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 636 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 2 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on June 2.

Among the new cases, 239 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 192 from Kundapur taluk, 203 from Karkala Taluk and 2 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 60098 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 963 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on June 2.

So far 60098 positive cases have been reported in the district and 338 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4876 active cases in the district.

