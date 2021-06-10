Spread the love



















64-year-old Woman Commits Suicide by Jumping from 14th Floor

Mangaluru: A 64-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of an apartment building in Kulshekar here on June 10.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpalatha (64) from Kulshekar Chowki.

According to the police, on June 10, at around 8 am8 am, Pushpalatha jumped from the 14th floor of her apartment Balcony in Plama Grande. It is learnt that she was suffering from depression. In the past too she had attempted to commit suicide.

A case has been registered in the Kankanady Town Police station.

