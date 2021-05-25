Spread the love



















640 Persons Test Positive And 4 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 640 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 4 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 25.

Among the new cases, 368 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 155 from Kundapur taluk, 115 from Karkala Taluk and 2 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 54228 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 695 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 25.

So far 54228 positive cases have been reported in the district and 310 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5792 active cases in the district.

