647 gms of Gold worth Rs 30.73 Lakhs Seized from Dubai Passenger at MIA

Mangaluru: A passenger carrying illegal gold has been apprehended by the Officers of Mangalore Air customs at the Mangalore International Airport on the evening hours of 8 April 2021 wherein a surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Avinash Kiran Rongali I.R.S has profiled and intercepted the passenger by the name Ibrahim Panalam Abdullah hailing from Alampady of Kasargod, Kerala.

The passenger disembarked the Spicejet flight SG 146 coming from Dubai from where he has tried to smuggle gold by concealing in his underwear worn by him. Gold of net weight 647.000 grams valued at Rs 30.73 lakhs has been seized. Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is under progress.

The crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Sateesh and Shrikanth in the team.

