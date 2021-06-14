Spread the love



















648 Persons Test Positive and Six Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 14

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 648 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and six persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 14.

Meanwhile, 707 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 84,393 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 983 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,954 active cases in the district.

