64kg ganja seized in Gurugram, two held

Gurugram: A man and a woman were arrested in Gurugram with over 64 kg of ganja, valued more than Rs 5 lakh, seized from them, police said on Sunday.

On a tip-off, a police team led by SHO, Bilaspur, Ajay Kumar intercepted Mohammad Zahid and his female partner as they were travelling in a truck from near the old toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Saturday and recovered the drugs from them.

Both were arrested.

“They were smuggling the ganja from Pune to Delhi. The accused disclosed that they have smuggled contraband earlier too. We are looking for the receiver of the contraband,” the SHO said.