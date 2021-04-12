Spread the love



















65 lakhs MCC Bayalu Rangamandira-Mallikatta Now a Mud Dump Yard, Drunkards Den & Homeless Shelter

65 Lakhs Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Bayalu Rangamandira ( Open Air Theatre & Play Ground) in Mallikatta/Kadri in the City, is now a Mud Dump Yard, Drunkards Den & Homeless Shelter

Mangaluru: On 12 September 2017, an Open Air theatre (Bayalu Rangamandira) constructed by the Mangaluru City Corporation, which was built at a cost of Rs 60 lakhs, was inaugurated at Mallikatta/Kadri grounds by then DK District in-charge Minister B Ramanatha Rai. Since then, only a few programmes have been held on this stage, including a couple of entertainment programmes put up by the Kadri Cricketers Club, during Mosarukudike, and other Kadri Temple feasts. Other than that, this Bayalu Rangamandira remains in a “Sleep Mode’?

When Mangalureans retire for the day in the warmth of their homes, a small but growing number of people seek refuge in bus stations, in front of shops and on pavements. And for many such homeless, destitute, and stranded migrants, MCC Bayalu Rangamandira has also become a Home Away From Home? And the surroundings of this Bayalu Mandira is the place for them to use as Toilet? The stink emanating near this playground/stage is unbearable. Presently the open ground (Bayalu) is used for buses and other vehicles parking, also used for learning car driving or two-wheeler riding, illegal activities like drinking and smoking etc- and since the stage is also wide open, after sunset a bunch of homeless, destitute among others spend their night there. It is also used to load and unload parcels for certain businesses in town.(See photos). A bunch of institutional buses are also parked, making it hard for people to play cricket.

You can also see people consuming alcohol and smoking, leaving behind a mess of cigarette butts and empty liquor bottles. And now that a huge pile of soil, construction debris etc is dumped on this play ground, it has been useful for the alcoholics to hide behind this mud polie and booze. A bunch of empty beer bottles, hard liquor bottles is the proof. (See photo). Team Mangalorean also noticed this morning, a homeless urinating at the corner of the stage. There is also garbage scattered all over the area. So, is this how a Rangamandira built on tax-payers money should look-like, is a question to be asked to the MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty and the area ward corporator Manohar Shetty.

How can these officials turn a blind eye to such a pathetic issue- these homeless people have no food or water, and couple of them are ill, and struggling to survive- and could face the same situation like a homeless person who died a few months ago, of hunger.

HUNGER KILLS! Middle-aged Homeless Man Found Dead in Auto-rickshaw Park in City due to HUNGER!

Why are the homeless ignored by all sections of the government and local administration? Is it because of their invisibility? Seems like Covid-19 has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of the urban homeless communities and there has been no specific intervention for the urban homeless because of their invisibility. Why can’t the authorities provide some kind of strategies which can help the homeless deal with the crisis being created by the pandemic and the lockdown?

After Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) had violated Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016, and after High Court sent a notice to the then Managing Director of MSCL and also Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar to respond on action he would propose to take for violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules by the Smart City Ltd, Sridhar on 23 December 2020 informed the High Court (HC) that the respective contractors will be asked to stall the works related to Smart City project of Mangaluru, till the rules of construction and demolition waste management of 2016 are followed. And now the Commuters and motorists have to face the brunt of the goof up created by MSCL- and it’s a TOTAL MESS out there-the whole city has gone dusty and polluted.

If you drive, ride or walk around the Smart City it is a DISASTER, with mud, soil, dust, pollution and what not due to the various projects that have been taken up by MCC, there is lots of mud, soil, rocks etc that had accumulated when digging of roads/footpaths was done, and with no proper place to dispose off all this construction waste soil/mud/debris, the contractors who were at the helm of all these projects dumped waste/debris wherever they could find a empty space or leave it near the construction sites. On the Kadri Mallikatta playground there is a huge pile of construction soil, and it looks like the “Pyramid of Kudla”? . All this waste soil is from the road/drainage work that is going on in front of Tejaswini hospital in Kadri. Members of Kadri Cricketers who use the said playground to play are fumed with MCC for dumping the soil on the ground which is a nuisance.

After MSCL, Now It’s MCC Dumping Construction Debris, Soil, etc in Public Places?

With all the construction waste soil/debris being dumped in public places by MCC, where are the officials of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board which had taken MSCL for task for such violation of ‘Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016’? Looks like rules/laws are different for different agencies,? Just like a petition was filed in the High Court against MSCL for such violation, why not slap a PIL against MCC also for the violation. Shouldn’t the MCC adhere to the rules while carrying on with the works?

And this article is for the kind consideration of district-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde, and Kadri ward corporator Manohar Shetty, to take quick action and protect this Rangamandira from getting misused. While everyone has great respect for Corporator Manohar Shetty, who takes quick action of the Ward residents’ grievances, Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to him to see that this issue is rectified soon. Thank You, in advance on behalf of the City’s taxpayers!



