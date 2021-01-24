Spread the love



















65-year-old Gangadhar sets India Book of record Swimming in Padmasana Posture with Legs tied

Udupi: 65-year-old Gangadhar G Kadekar of Padukere, Udupi has successfully established a record in the India Book of Records for swimming 1.4 Kilometer in the Arabian Sea at the Padukere Beach here on the Padmasana posture with his legs tied in chains on January 24.

Gangadhar completed swimming in One hour 13 minutes 7 seconds. Gangadhar started the swim at 8:36 am and completed it at 9:40 am. He used the lotus float style in the Padmasana posture to swim.

Speaking to the Media Gangadhar said, “Sitting in Padmasana posture on the floor itself is difficult. I swam with legs tied in chains in this posture. I am happy that I could complete it. Now I am feeling relaxed”.

Gangadhar has participated in many national and international competitions. He has won 31 gold medals, 16 silver and nine bronze medals in various competitions between 2009 and 2019.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Coastal Security police SP Chethan R, Fishermen leader Yashpal Suvarna and others congratulated Gangadhar Suvarna.