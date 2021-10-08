Spread the love



















65-year-old Man Killed by Relative in Belthangady

Belthangady: A 65-year-old man was killed by his relative in the Venur police station limits here on October 7.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Shetty (65) from Nooyi, Belthangady.

According to the complainant, Sanjeev Shetty was staying alone at his house in Nooyi. Sanjeev Shetty’s relative Shrisha (36), was also staying next to his house. There was a fight between Sanjeev Shetty and Shrisha regarding the land. On October 7, between 7 pm to October 8 morning 10 am, Shrisha had entered Sanjeev Shetty’s house and assaulted Sanjeev Shetty on the neck and back with a sickle. Due to severe injuries, Sanjeev Shetty had breathed his last in his house.

The Venur police have arrested the accused Shrisha and further investigation is on.

