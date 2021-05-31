Spread the love



















651 Persons Test Positive and 7 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 31

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 651 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 7 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 31.

Meanwhile, 840 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 76,199 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 906 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 9,133 active cases in the district.

