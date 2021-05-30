Spread the love



















652 Persons Test Positive And 4 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 652 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 4 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 30.

Among the new cases, 355 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 165 from Kundapur taluk, 130 from Karkala Taluk and 2 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 58208 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 1081 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 30.

So far 58208 positive cases have been reported in the district and 329 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5342 active cases in the district.

