665 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 2,49,246



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Wednesday reported 665 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,49,246, while four deaths in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid death toll to 4,329. The state conducted 48,966 tests in the last 24 hours.

On a positive note, 897 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,36,323.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Wednesday at 139, followed by Vadodara (127), Surat (124), Rajkot (88), Gandhinagar (20), Jamnagar (17), Junagadh (15), Dahod (12), Kutch and Sabarkantha (11 each), Kheda (9), Bhavnagar, Anand and Morbi (8 each), Mahesana (7), Bharuch, Navsari, Panchmahals and Patan (6 each), Amreli and Banaskantha (5 each), Gir-Somnath, Mahisagar, Narmada and Surendranagar (4 each), Aravalli (3), Botad, Tapi and Porbandar (2 each), and Devbhoomi Dwarka and Dangs (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 4,208 Covid-19 cases in January so far at an average of 701 cases daily.

On Wednesday, four people succumbed to the virus in Gujarat, one each in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Surendranagar. With this, the Covid death toll of the state has reached 4,329 with Ahmedabad leading the tally with 2,261 deaqths. However, Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.73 per cent.

The health authorities have conducted 99,55,664 tests in Gujarat till now, of which 97,06,418 have returned negative.

The state presently has 8,594 active cases, out of which the condition of 8,534 is stable, whereas 60 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, a total of 4,97,707 people are quarantined in the state, 4,97,587 in home quarentine and 120 in government facilities.