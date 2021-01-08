Spread the love



















667 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 2,49,913



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Thursday reported a daily spike of 667 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,49,913, while three deaths in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid death toll to 4,332. The state health authorities conducted 47,942 tests in the last 24 hours.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Thursday at 133, followed by Surat (120), Vadodara (119), Rajkot (80), Jamnagar and Junagadh (21 each), Gandhinagar and Kutch (17 each), Bharuch (16), Bhavnagar (15), Dahod and Mahesana (14 each), Anand and Kheda (10 each), Banaskantha and Surendranagar (7 each), Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha (6 each), Panchmahals and Morbi (5 each), Chotta Udepur and Narmada (4 each), Devbhoomi Dwarka (3), Aravalli, Navsari, Patan, Amreli and Mahisagar (2 each), and Botad, Valsad and Dangs (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 4,875 cases in January so far, at an average of 696 cases per day.

On a positive note, a total of 899 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,37,222. The state pre3sently has 8,359 active cases, out of which the condition of 8,301 is stable, whereas 58 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, three people succumbed to the virus in Gujarat on Thursday, two in Ahmedabad and one in Surat. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.73 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 1,00,03,606 tests across Gujarat, of which 97,53,693 have returned negative.

Right now, 4,93,249 people are quarantined in the state, 4,93,134 in home quarentine and 115 in government facilities.