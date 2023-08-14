67 first mile connectivity projects under process to achieve 1bn tonnes mechanised handling of coal

A total of 67 first mile connectivity (FMC) projects with 885 million tonnes capacity are being taken up in three phases to achieve capacity of 1 billion tonnes mechanised handling of coal.

Out of these, 59 projects belong to Coal India Limited (CIL), five belong to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and three projects are from Neyveli Lignite Company India Limited, official sources said.

In line with the goal of PM Gatishakti, the coal ministry has undertaken railway projects worth Rs 26,000 crore to develop multimodal connectivity.

FMC contributes to the preservation of natural resources and green cover.

By adopting this method, coal mining operations become more economically viable in the long run.

The implementation of technology-driven processes not only increases productivity but also reduces operational costs, contributing to the overall profitability of the coal sector.

This shift towards sustainable transportation plays a pivotal role in mitigating climate change and improving air quality.

The coal ministry is coordinating with railway ministry to enhance coal evacuation and distribution capabilities.

At present, 13 railway lines are being constructed in collaboration with the railway ministry for expansion of coal distribution capabilities, which are at various stages of construction.

First mile connectivity also eliminates road transportation of coal in mining areas by using conveyors or roads to the nearest railway siding.

By transporting coal through a conveyor belt or road to the nearest railway siding, FMC reduces the number of trucks on the road and the associated environmental impacts such as air pollution, traffic congestion, and road damage, leading to a cleaner and healthier environment.

