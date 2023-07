67-year-old Konkan Kalashree Claud D’Souza Bendur no more

Mangaluru: A 67-year-old Konkan Kalashree Claud D’Souza from Bendur Passed away on July 24.

Multi-faceted Claud D’Souza was an exceptional singer and had performed more than 60 musical nites. He was playing musical instruments along with his singing talent.

Claud D’Souza produced 15 music CDs and was awarded the Sandesha and the Karnataka Sahitya Academy awards.

